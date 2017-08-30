Lavrov: Germany provided not a single fact of Russia's US electon campaign meddling

German intelligence agencies cannot provide any evidence of Russia’s alleged meddling in the German election, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday after talks with his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, TASS reported.
“Maybe they want to prove their effectiveness, but they cannot provide a single fact. Speaking of facts, it is well known that some time ago it was revealed that the US security services were wiretapping the German chancellor. I do not recall the German counterintelligence saying anything about this established fact," Lavrov told a press conference in Doha.