Armenia to purchase new missile system from Russia?

Armenia can become a potential buyer of the latest Russian S-350E Vityaz medium-range surface-to-air missile system.
Russia will be able to offer this missile system to foreign servicemen in the coming year.
The system design traces its roots from the joint South Korean/Russian KM-SAM project.
Its “naval” version, named Poliment-Redut, also has been designed.
The Vityaz surface-to-air missile system is designed for resolving the “antiaircraft defense problems” of the object. Even though it does not shoot during the course, its operation time is five minutes.
The advantage of S-350E is its being contact and having a large number of missiles (12) on one startup equipment.
In addition, Vityaz does not need protection, since it itself can surmount all elements of an air attack.
“India, Algeria, Armenia, Vietnam, and the Middle Eastern countries that do not have money for the S-400 [Triumf antiaircraft weapon system of Russia] can become [its] buyers,” stressed chief editor Andrey Frolov of Eksport Vooruzheniy (Arms Export) magazine.