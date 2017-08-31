Analyst: Armenia president statement aims to dispel doubts of the West

YEREVAN. – Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan’s announcement, according to which the deployment of peacekeeping forces in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) was not discussed during his recent talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin, aimed to dispel the doubts of the West.
Political analyst Styopa Safaryan, who is Founder and Director of the Armenian Institute of International and Security Affairs, expressed such a view speaking to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Reflecting on this matter was noteworthy in the context of the points which OSCE Minsk Group now former US Co-Chair Richard Hoagland had publicized simultaneously with the Sargsyan-Putin meeting, and regarding the resolution of the Karabakh conflict.
“The United States wanted to figure out whether Armenia is drawn into substantive negotiations being organized under Russia,” the analyst said, in particular. “So, it seems that Serzh Sargsyan is announcing to the West that there were no substantive negotiations with Vladimir Putin.”
Safaryan added that there is no need to expect any significant changes toward resolving the Karabakh conflict, at least this fall.