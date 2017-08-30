News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 30
USD
478.39
EUR
571.63
RUB
8.16
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.39
EUR
571.63
RUB
8.16
Show news feed
Dollar, euro are down in Armenia
17:10, 30.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 478.39/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is down by AMD 0.26 from Tuesday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia. 

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 571.63 (down by AMD 4.62), that of one British pound was AMD 618.27 (down by AMD 2.44), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 8.16 (up by AMD 0.02) in the country.

To note, the exchange rate for one euro had risen by more than AMD 10 over the past two days.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 270.7, AMD 20,281.62 and AMD 15,395.97, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Wednesday.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar climb stops in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, has risen to a great extent in two days…
 Dollar increases slightly in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, rose considerably in the country…
 Fight against corruption is on Armenia government agenda
PM Karapetyan chaired a regular meeting of the Anti-Corruption Council…
 Ambassador Mills: US ready to continue assisting in Armenia government initiatives to improve business climate
Prime Minister Karapetyan received the US diplomat…
 Dollar continues “ascent” in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also went up in the country…
 Armenian PM and Turkmenistan president discuss cooperation
Karapetyan and Berdimuhamedow have exchanged views on deepening relations in energy, tourism...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news