Dollar, euro are down in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 478.39/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is down by AMD 0.26 from Tuesday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 571.63 (down by AMD 4.62), that of one British pound was AMD 618.27 (down by AMD 2.44), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 8.16 (up by AMD 0.02) in the country.

To note, the exchange rate for one euro had risen by more than AMD 10 over the past two days.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 270.7, AMD 20,281.62 and AMD 15,395.97, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Wednesday.