FMs of Georgia, Azerbaijan and Turkey to meet in Baku in early September

Foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia are expected to hold a tripartite meeting in Baku in early September, Turkey's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral said on Wednesday.
Georgian FM Mikheil Janelidze, Azerbaijani FM Elmar Mammadyarov and Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu will meet on September 5-6.
The program and the agenda of a meeting are being coordinated at the moment, Georgia Online reported quoting Erkan Ozoral.
Foreign Ministries will discuss issues of regional, bilateral and multilateral cooperation and will consider the transport and energy projects.