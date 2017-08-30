Armenia FM: Azerbaijan trying to put a good face

YEREVAN. – Azerbaijan puts a good face on the bad game when says that Karabakh talks are pointless, Armenian Foreign Minister said.

Edward Nalbandian said Azerbaijan is trying to throw dust in the eyes of world community. There have been 20 summits and 40 meetings of foreign ministers over the last ten years.

“Were they pointless?” Nalbandian wonders.

Nalbandian said Baku should prove its readiness to go to a settlement on the basis of the three principles proposed by the mediators: the non-use of force, territorial integrity and the right of peoples to self-determination. Armenia agrees with the co-chairing countries, while Azerbaijan rejects these principles, as well as documents that mention these three principles. If Azerbaijan really wants to go to a settlement, it must put into practice proposals concerning exclusively peaceful settlement and strictly implement the 1994-1995 ceasefire agreements. And, of course, Azerbaijan should implement the agreements reached in Vienna and St. Petersburg.

“If the Azerbaijani side is ready to continue negotiations on the basis of the proposals of the co-chairs, it should not only refer to those items that they like, and to their distorted options. The Co-Chairs repeatedly stressed: all the principles are equal and one cannot point out one of them,” the Minister said, adding that Armenia will continue its efforts to achieve peace.