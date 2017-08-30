Armenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina lift visas for diplomatic passport holders

YEREVAN. – Armenia and Bosnia and Herzegovina agreed to lift visas on diplomatic passports.
The document was signed during the visit of Bosnia FM Igor Crnadak to Yerevan.
This year marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries, Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian said during a presser following talks with Crnadak.
“I think the visit of the Foreign Minister will open a new chapter in the development of relations,” the minister said. According to him, in the future it is planned to reach an agreement on the liberalization of the visa regime in general.
The foreign ministers discussed other projects and documents that could be signed during the next meeting. They also discussed the issue of holding consultations between the Foreign Ministry, cooperation within international organizations and parliaments of the two countries as well as establishment of trade and economic ties. The sides touched upon regional and international issues. Edward Nalbandian briefed his guest on the position of Armenia and OSCE MG Co-Chairs towards the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
In turn, the Foreign Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Igor Crnadak agreed with the assessment of his colleague.
“It is important for Bosnia and Herzegovina to develop bilateral relations with Armenia, as well as to work within the framework of international organizations,” he added.
He also said that he invited Minister Nalbandian to visit Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Armenian Foreign Minister answered that he hopes to use the invitation before the end of the year.