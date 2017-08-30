News
Trump: Talking to North Korea is not the answer
19:09, 30.08.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Talking to North Korea is not the way to solve the problem, President Donald Trump said.

“The U.S. has been talking to North Korea, and paying them extortion money, for 25 years. Talking is not the answer!” Trump tweeted on Wednesday not explaining what he means by “extortion money”

Earlier the United States had provided considerable humanitarian aid to North Korea, including during the period of talks on North Korea’s nuclear program.

 

