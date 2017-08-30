US calls for “concerted” efforts to press North Korea

U.S. permanent representative to the Conference on Disarmament urged for concerted international effort on North Korea, swissinfo.ch reported.
“The goal of using such sanctions is to pressure the government of North Korea to abandon its prohibited programs and activities, not to punish the people or economy of North Korea or other countries,” Robert Wood said during a forum in Geneva.
He assured that by implementing sanctions, all nations should use “decisive leverage” against the country’s “increasingly destabilising actions”.