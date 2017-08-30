News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 30
USD
478.39
EUR
571.63
RUB
8.16
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.39
EUR
571.63
RUB
8.16
Show news feed
US calls for “concerted” efforts to press North Korea
20:42, 30.08.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

U.S. permanent representative to the Conference on Disarmament urged for concerted international effort on North Korea, swissinfo.ch reported.

“The goal of using such sanctions is to pressure the government of North Korea to abandon its prohibited programs and activities, not to punish the people or economy of North Korea or other countries,” Robert Wood said during a forum in Geneva.

He assured that by implementing sanctions, all nations should use “decisive leverage” against the country’s “increasingly destabilising actions”.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news