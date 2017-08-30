News
Wednesday
August 30
Mir cards available in Armenia
19:41, 30.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

YEREVAN. – Ameriabank launches cards of Russian Mir payment system. Mir cards will be serviced at all ATMs of the bank, including those in regions outside Yerevan.

Ameriabank is the mutual settlement bank from Armenia for integration of Armenia’s and Russia’s national payment systems ArCa and Mir.

Ameriabank will also be issuing ArCa cards giving customers access to service at merchants and encashment centers in Russia. The new cards will be available in Ameriabank soon. 

Currently Ameriabank is actively working towards completing the customization of its POS-terminals for Mir cards. As a result number of hotels, major trade and leisure centers where there are Ameriabank POS-terminals will be able to service holders of Mir cards.

The integration of Armenian and Russian national payment systems will boost tourism between the two countries and provide customers more flexible and seamless experience while handling personal and business payments.

