New OSCE Minsk Group co-chair: I believe a resolution is possible
21:27, 30.08.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

 Newly appointed U.S. Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Andrew Schofer is looking forward to working with his French and Russian colleagues to continue encouraging the parties to engage constructively with each other.

“I would like to see the presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to meet at the soonest opportunity, and to focus on good faith negotiations aimed at moving the peace process forward,” Schofer told Azerbaijani APA agency on Wednesday.

“I understand there are many difficult issues to discuss, but I believe a resolution is possible. For this to happen, however, the leadership of Azerbaijan and Armenia must first demonstrate the political will necessary to bring peace to this region. This conflict has gone on for far too long,” he added.

 

 

