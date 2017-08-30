UN commissioner slams Trump

UN commissioner on human rights Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein slammed U.S. President Donald Trump for attacking media and women, The Washington Post reported.
“I almost feel that the president is driving the bus of humanity and we’re careening down a mountain path,” he said at a press conference in Geneva. “And in taking these measures, at least from a human rights perspective, it seems to be reckless driving.”
Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein said freedom of the media is something the United States defended over the years, but now it is under attack from the president himself.
The UN commissioner also slammed Trump for his harsh statements addressed to women, Mexicans and Muslims.