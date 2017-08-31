Texas authorities confirm 6 persons’ death in post-Hurricane Harvey floods

Texan authorities on Wednesday confirmed the report about the death of a family of six members, who attempted to escape from the flood caused by Hurricane Harvey.

“We are sad to report we have found a van inundated by Greens Bayou flooding while purportedly carrying 6 family members Sunday,” the Harris County Sheriff’s Office tweeted, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

This elderly couple and their four grandchildren were considered missing.

Their van was buried in a swamp and, subsequently, the water swept them away.

According to various data, Hurricane Harvey has killed 20 to 30 people in the US state of Texas.