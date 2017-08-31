One Free World International: Karabakh is example of fight for freedom (PHOTOS)

STEPANAKERT. – President Ashot Ghulyan of the Republic of Artsakh National Assembly (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR NA) on Wednesday received president and founder Majed el-Shafie of the One Free World International human rights organization, and Canadian MPs Tony Clement and Rachael Harder.
First, the Artsakh parliament speaker underscored the ties with Canada, the NKR NA informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. Also, he expressed the hope that during its visit this delegation will be able to have a complete picture of the independent statehood of Artsakh and of its people.
El-Shafie, for his part, noted that Nagorno-Karabakh is an example of fight for freedom, and expressed the readiness of his organization to establish cooperation.
Canadian parliament members Clement and Harder, in turn, highlighted the opportunity for their getting familiarized with the history of and current political situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and sharing this information with their colleagues.
The interlocutors exchanged views on cooperation with the Canadian Armenian community, parliamentary diplomacy, and the present-day situation in the region.