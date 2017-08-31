News
Driver sentenced in Russia but extradited to Armenia to serve rest of sentence in open prison
11:28, 31.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

YEREVAN. – Armenian driver Hrachya Harutyunyan, who was sentenced in Russia but extradited to Armenia, will from now serve his sentence in an open prison.

Harutyunyan has already been transferred to the respective area, the Criminal Executive Service Public Relations Department informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The truck, which Hrachya Harutyunyan was driving, crashed into a passenger bus in July 2013, in Moscow Oblast (province) of Russia. The accident claimed 18 lives and more than 60 people were injured. The Armenian driver was sentenced to 6 years and 9 months in prison. On July 20 of the current year, however, Harutyunyan was extradited to Armenia, under the Convention on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons, to serve the rest of his prison sentence.

