Turkey accuses US of being biased

The Turkish Foreign Ministry issued a statement in which it negatively assesses the US decision to indict the security guards of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, reported Gazeta.ru news site of Russia.
“We are protesting in the strongest terms that a biased indictment is accepted,” the Turkish foreign ministry statement said. “Our reaction to the topic has also been conveyed to the U.S. ambassador to Ankara.”
As reported earlier, a total of 19 people, including 15 identified as bodyguards of the Turkish president, were indicted Tuesday in Washington D.C., and in connection with scuffles that broke out during Erdoğan’s visit to the US capital city.
On May 16, the security guards of President Erdoğan attacked peaceful protesters outside the Turkish ambassador’s residence in Washington D.C. At least nine people were injured in the brawl.