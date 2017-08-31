Lawyer of Azerbaijani Turan agency director to appeal to ECHR

The arrest of the Director of Turan News Agency Mehman Aliyev is absolutely illegal, the lawyer Fariz Namazli stated, commenting on the rejection of the appeal against the journalist"s arrest.

According to him, the defense proved in the court that the prosecution was fabricated, contact.az reported.

As Namazli noted, there is not even a solid suspicion in the case for taking Aliyev into custody.

Namazli drew attention to the fact that charges brought against Aliyev are of an economic nature. The lawyer said that he had not yet encountered in his practice cases when such defendants were imprisoned for the period of investigation.

And the arrest of the Director of Turan on these articles confirms that the criminal case is of a political and ordered character.

Aliyev himself, according to Namazli, said in court that his arrest is a political order, and there are no legal grounds for his detention.

The lawyers intend to continue appeals in the order of judicial supervision with a view to releasing Aliyev from custody. At the same time, a complaint will be sent to the European Court of Human Rights on the decision to arrest Aliyev.