Aluminum ladder snaps in Yerevan, construction workers remain hanging in air from 21 meters
12:51, 31.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia received a call, on Thursday at 10:29am.

Accordingly, an aluminum ladder had snapped while carrying out construction in capital city Yerevan, several workers had remained hanging in the air, there was a risk of their falling down, and therefore rescuers were needed.

Three rescue squads and an automatic ladder were dispatched to the scene.

It was found out that the said aluminum ladder had snapped from a height of about 21 meters during construction work, and five workers had remained hanging in the air.

But one of them, L. P., 33, managed to come down on his own.

Rescuers tied ropes around the other four workers and safely brought all of them down, as of 11:05am.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
