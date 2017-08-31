News
Armenia MP: Azerbaijan has no will, audacity to start war
14:06, 31.08.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Azerbaijan has no will and audacity to start a war, since Baku is not sure of its victory [in this war], said ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) MP Shirak Torosyan, at a press conference on Thursday.

In his words, had Azerbaijan been sure of its triumph for even at least one second, it would immediately have started a war.

“The April [2016] war [which Azerbaijan had unleashed against Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh)] was a study to test the capabilities and spirit of the Armenian people,” Torosyan stressed. “[But] it became clear in both cases that Azerbaijan is being defeated. But, yes, we should always be ready for war.”

The RPA deputy assured, however, that a front will not open in Nakhichevan.

“In that case, an Armenian-Azerbaijani war will start,” added Shirak Torosyan. “And international commitments—in particular, within the CSTO [Collective Security Treaty Organization]—will function.”

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
