Thursday
August 31
Karabakh President, renowned Italian Armenian writer discuss projects
13:06, 31.08.2017
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Culture

STEPANAKERT. – President Bako Sahakyan of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) on Thursday received a delegation from Tufenkian Foundation, and Antonia Arslan, a renowned Italian writer and academic of Armenian origin.

They discussed the implementation of a variety of projects in Artsakh, with the special emphasis put on the cultural domain, Central Information Department of the Office of the NKR President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, President Sahakyan welcomed Arslan’s visit to Artsakh, acknowledged her scholarly and patriotic activities, and stressed that she enjoys high esteem and love in Nagorno-Karabakh.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
