Karabakh President, renowned Italian Armenian writer discuss projects

STEPANAKERT. – President Bako Sahakyan of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) on Thursday received a delegation from Tufenkian Foundation, and Antonia Arslan, a renowned Italian writer and academic of Armenian origin.
They discussed the implementation of a variety of projects in Artsakh, with the special emphasis put on the cultural domain, Central Information Department of the Office of the NKR President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Also, President Sahakyan welcomed Arslan’s visit to Artsakh, acknowledged her scholarly and patriotic activities, and stressed that she enjoys high esteem and love in Nagorno-Karabakh.