Minister: If needed, Armenia will express view on EAEU-Turkey cooperation
14:28, 31.08.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia, Turkey
Theme: Politics, Economics

YEREVAN. – If needed, Armenia will express its viewpoint at the Eurasian Union, regarding economic cooperation between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Turkey.

The Minister of Economic Development and Investments, Suren Karayan, told about the aforesaid to reporters, after Thursday’s Cabinet session of the government of Armenia. 

When asked about Turkish high-ranking officials’ recent statements on their wish to collaborate with the EAEU, Karayan recalled that decisions in this union are made by consensus.

“When it comes to making any decision [within the EAEU], the government of Armenia will announce its [respective] viewpoint,” the minister added.

The Minister of the Economy of Turkey, Nihat Zeybekçi, had stated that his country intends to conclude a customs agreement with the EAEU.

The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
