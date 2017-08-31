Minister: Armenia free economic zone will conduct closer cooperation with Iran

YEREVAN. – The free economic zone in Meghri town, on the border with Iran, will carry out closer collaboration with the Iranian side.

The Minister of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia, Suren Karayan, noted the above-said to reporters, after Thursday’s Cabinet session of the government.

He recalled that Iranian presidential chief advisor Akbar Torkan, who is also chairman of the board of the free economic zones of Iran, recently paid a visit to Armenia.

“We are setting up a working group,” Karayan added. “Closer cooperation will be conducted between Meghri and the Iranian [free economic] zones.”