Woman injured in Georgia road accident transferred to Yerevan hospital

YEREVAN. – The Armenian capital city Yerevan resident who was injured in a road accident in Georgia on August 22, and who until now was being treated at the hospital of Kutaisi, Georgia, on Thursday was transferred to a hospital in Yerevan.

The Ministry of Health of Armenia had organized this transfer, the ministry informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

An ambulance headed for Kutaisi on Wednesday, and it successfully brought the patient to Yerevan on Thursday morning.

This young woman’s husband and 4-year-old daughter also were in the vehicle that had the accident. But her husband was discharged from hospital earlier, and they returned to Yerevan with another car.

All necessary medical examinations have been conducted at the Yerevan hospital.

Doctors say this family has no major health problems. The woman and her daughter, however, will remain under medical supervision for two days.