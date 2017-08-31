Armenia is 93rd in Global Fire Power 2017 rankings

Armenia is listed 93rd among 133 countries in the Global Fire Power 2017 ranking.
According to the report, Armenia’s defense budget makes $225 million. Meanwhile, Azerbaijan is ranked 58th with a defense budget of $3,175 billion.
The neighboring Georgia is 82nd, Iran is 21st, while Turkey (8) is in top ten of the most powerful armies in the world.
The finalized Global Firepower ranking relies on over 50 factors to determine a given nation's PowerIndex ('PwrIndx') score. Our formula allows smaller, though more technologically-advanced, nations to compete with larger, lesser-developed ones.
The first ten countries are: U.S., Russia, China, India, France, UK, Japan, Turkey, Germany and Egypt.