Azerbaijani armed forces several times violated ceasefire during the monitoring of OSCE mission in Armenia’s Tavush region on Thursday, Armenian Defense Ministry confirmed.

Spokesperson for the Defense Ministry Artsrun Hovhannisyan said the monitoring team was not under fire, as the adversary targeted Armenian positions.

As reported earlier, the monitoring was conducted in the direction of Chinari village. It is being clarified whether Azerbaijani troops tarteged village as well.