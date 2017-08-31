Bosnia and Herzegovina FM: We have our principle on Karabakh conflict

YEREVAN. – President Ara Babloyan of the Republic of Armenia National Assembly (RA NA) on Thursday received Igor Crnadak, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Babloyan noted that Armenia is interested in rapprochement with the Balkan countries, but cooperation with Bosnia and Herzegovina is not at a satisfactory level. The RA NA Speaker expressed hope that the visit of Crnadak will invigorate the interstate dialogue.

Highlighting the establishment of parliamentary relations between the two countries, Ara Babloyan noted that the setting up of Armenia-Bosnia and Herzegovina Friendship Group will be discussed in the RA National Assembly.

He also touched upon the possibility of cooperation between the two countries within the international instances and parliamentary platforms, and constructive and mutually beneficial dialogue between the delegations.

Regarding regional challenges and the priorities of Armenia’s foreign policy, Babloyan noted that the country sees the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict solely within the OSCE Minsk Group format.

“I am equally sorry for the losses of both sides, which are senseless, as there is still no diplomatic solution,” he added “Armenia seeks to establish and preserve good neighborly relations in the region.”

The minister of foreign affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina, for his part, presented the structure of the parliament and the government of his country, and the peculiarities of the activities of the state government bodies.

Emphasizing regional relations, Igor Crnadak referred to the establishment of peace and political balance after the four-year war in his country.

Underscoring the importance of strengthening relations with the neighbors of both countries, the minister noted: “We know what conflict is, and we have our principle on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: support to the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group. We hope that the solution of that issue will stem from the interests of the two countries as well as the region.”

At the end of the talk, the interlocutors spoke about the prospects for cooperation between the two countries, further development of relations with the EU, and invigoration of parliamentary ties.