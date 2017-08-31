News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 31
USD
478.44
EUR
568.15
RUB
8.19
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.44
EUR
568.15
RUB
8.19
Show news feed
Dollar up slightly, euro down in Armenia
17:10, 31.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 478.44/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is up by AMD 0.05 from Wednesday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 568.15 (down by AMD 3.48), that of one British pound was AMD 616.42 (down by AMD 1.85), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 8.19 (up by AMD 0.03) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 268.27, AMD 20,127.61 and AMD 15,213, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Thursday.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Minister: Armenia free economic zone will conduct closer cooperation with Iran
“We are setting up a [respective] working group,” Karayan added...
 Armenia PM receives Chinese investors
The Armenian government is ready for mutually beneficial cooperation...
 Dollar, euro are down in Armenia
The country’s stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Wednesday...
 Dollar climb stops in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, has risen to a great extent in two days…
 Dollar increases slightly in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, rose considerably in the country…
 Fight against corruption is on Armenia government agenda
PM Karapetyan chaired a regular meeting of the Anti-Corruption Council…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news