Beijing: Military means not an option for Korean Peninsula issue

China called on all parties involved in the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue to refrain from provoking each other and raising tension, Xinhua reported.
"China maintains its stance on the denuclearized Korean Peninsula," spokesperson of China's Ministry of National Defense at a routine press conference, Ren Guoqiang reported.
According to the official, China expects peace and stability on the Peninsula, and that the nuclear issue be resolved through dialogue and consultation
"Military means must not become an option in the Peninsula issue," Ren said.