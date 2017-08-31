News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 01
USD
478.44
EUR
568.15
RUB
8.19
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.44
EUR
568.15
RUB
8.19
Show news feed
Kuwait Emir will travel to Washington to meet Trump
22:40, 31.08.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Kuwait's ruler will travel to Washington on Friday and hold talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, the state news agency KUNA announced on Thursday.

Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah will meet Trump on September 7.

The announcement comes a day after Trump spoke with Saudi King Salman and urged an end to a months-long diplomatic dispute with Qatar.

Sheikh Sabah has led mediation efforts to resolve the row, which began in early June when Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt cut political and trade ties with Qatar.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news