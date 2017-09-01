MP: Turkmenistan-Georgia-Armenia energy cooperation development is possible

YEREVAN. – Development of the Turkmenistan-Georgia-Armenia energy cooperation format is absolutely possible.
Ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) MP Shirak Torosyan told the abovementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am, reflecting on the prospects for these three countries’ reaching specific agreements in the energy sector.
He recalled that the Armenia-Georgia natural gas pipeline already exists.
“We have the opportunity to run this line and find avenues for collaboration with Central Asian countries,” Torosyan noted. “I believe the discussions—both in [Armenia’s capital city of] Yerevan and [Turkmenistan’s capital city of] Ashgabat—were not accidental; and from this viewpoint, there will be progress in the near future.”
And when asked what Russia’s reaction will be to this potential project, the RPA deputy responded: “We will need Russia’s territory in one way or another, since the link between the three countries can be ensured through the territory of Russia, albeit it can be ensured also through the territory of Iran.”