Catalonia authorities deny reports that US warned of Barcelona attack

Authorities of Catalonia denied news reports that US anti-terrorism officials had warned them of an attack targeting Barcelona, but acknowledged that they did receive tips of possible attacks from other sources that they deemed not credible enough, AP reported.

Catalan regional interior chief Joaquim Forn said that the local police were not warned by the CIA or the National Counterterrorism Center in the U.S. about the August 17 van attack on Barcelona's famous Las Ramblas boulevard that killed 14 people. Forn added that such warnings are typically made through state channels.

Barcelona-based El Periodico newspaper reported that the U.S. sent a warning on May 25 to regional police, specifically mentioning Las Ramblas. Other Spanish media outlets published similar stories.