News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 01
USD
478.44
EUR
568.15
RUB
8.19
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.44
EUR
568.15
RUB
8.19
Show news feed
Catalonia authorities deny reports that US warned of Barcelona attack
00:12, 01.09.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Authorities of Catalonia denied news reports that US anti-terrorism officials had warned them of an attack targeting Barcelona, but acknowledged that they did receive tips of possible attacks from other sources that they deemed not credible enough, AP reported.

Catalan regional interior chief Joaquim Forn said that the local police were not warned by the CIA or the National Counterterrorism Center in the U.S. about the August 17 van attack on Barcelona's famous Las Ramblas boulevard that killed 14 people. Forn added that such warnings are typically made through state channels.

Barcelona-based El Periodico newspaper reported that the U.S. sent a warning on May 25 to regional police, specifically mentioning Las Ramblas. Other Spanish media outlets published similar stories.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russia MFA warns that militants in Syria have access to chemical weapons
We have received worrying information…
 Russian security service says they prevent ISIS terrorist attack
One of those detained is a member of Islamic State...
 US imposes sanctions against ISIS finance official
U.S. Treasury named Salim Mustafa Muhammad al-Mansur as a “specially designated global terrorist”…
 Lebanon army arrests ISIS attack plotter
The statement says the suspect has been surveiling the house of one of the soldiers...
 Man who attacked soldiers in Brussels dies in hospital
Belgian prosecutors are treating this incident as a terror attack…
 Bulgarian journalist who wrote about weapon supplies to terrorists through Azerbaijani company fired
“I was fired by Trud Daily, just few days before going back to Syria to continue my job…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news