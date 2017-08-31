North Korea sentences 2 South Korean reporters to death

Armenia analyst: Turkey is reliable support for West

Catalonia authorities deny reports that US warned of Barcelona attack

Pentagon chief signs orders to send additional troops to Afghanistan

Kuwait Emir will travel to Washington to meet Trump

UK summons North Korean ambassador

Apple confirms iPhone 8 will be unveiled on September 12

US requiring Russia to close its Consulate General in San Francisco

117-year-old building collapses in Mumbai, killing 22

Russia MFA warns that militants in Syria have access to chemical weapons

Defense Minister receives Iran’s ambassador to Armenia, military attaché

Beijing: Military means not an option for Korean Peninsula issue

Russia MFA: Our position on issue of Karabakh's return to negotiation table is known

Armenian FM and lawmakers discuss Karabakh

US and South Korea hold joint military drills

Russia MFA: Hoagland’s statement on Karabakh not new

Armenia’s national squad arrive in Bucharest

Media: Azerbaijan initiated criminal proceedings against German lawmakers

Bosnia and Herzegovina FM: We have our principle on Karabakh conflict

Armenia’s Sargsyan extends best wishes to Kyrgyzstan President

Armenia President congratulates India counterpart

Russian security service says they prevent ISIS terrorist attack

Dollar up slightly, euro down in Armenia

Iraqi PM says Tal Afar “fully liberated” from ISIS

Armenia defense ministry: OSCE monitoring team was not under fire

OSCE Office in Yerevan ceases activities

Woman injured in Georgia road accident transferred to Yerevan hospital

Ucom and iBolit.mobi now provide equipment repair services (PHOTO)

Minister: Armenia free economic zone will conduct closer cooperation with Iran

Armenia is 93rd in Global Fire Power 2017 rankings

Minister: If needed, Armenia will express view on EAEU-Turkey cooperation

Lawyer of Azerbaijani Turan agency director to appeal to ECHR

Armenia MP: Azerbaijan has no will, audacity to start war

Armenia MFA: Azerbaijani armed forces open fire during OSCE monitoring

Armenian Genocide cross-stone vandalized in Germany

Russian and Iranian foreign ministers discuss Syria crisis

Karabakh President, renowned Italian Armenian writer discuss projects

Aluminum ladder snaps in Yerevan, construction workers remain hanging in air from 21 meters

Armenian government approves 2 bills on defense

Armenia lifts visa requirement for Japan citizens

Turkey accuses US of being biased

Man found dead at Gyumri park

Global oil prices do not record clear dynamics

Driver sentenced in Russia but extradited to Armenia to serve rest of sentence in open prison

Newspaper: Detained Armenia opposition activist attorney - If US embassy makes any decision on him, we will go to court

One Free World International: Karabakh is example of fight for freedom (PHOTOS)

Analyst: Armenia president statement aims to dispel doubts of the West

Texas authorities confirm 6 persons’ death in post-Hurricane Harvey floods

Ben Gurion airport security guards take away guitar of Armenian from Bethlehem

Over 6,700 Turkey nationals apply for political asylum in Germany over a year

UN commissioner slams Trump

OSCE media freedom representative urges Ukraine not to arrest foreign journalists

UN chief calls to lift Gaza blockade

New OSCE Minsk Group co-chair: I believe a resolution is possible

Artsakh Foreign Minister receives parliamentary delegation from Canada

US calls for “concerted” efforts to press North Korea

New Renault Duster unveiled

Armenia president arrives in Stepanakert

Mir cards available in Armenia

Trump: Talking to North Korea is not the answer

Armenia PM receives Chinese investors

Armenia FM: Azerbaijan trying to put a good face

Armenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina lift visas for diplomatic passport holders

Armenian MPs will travel to Baku

Plane heading from Astana to Yerevan makes emergency landing

FMs of Georgia, Azerbaijan and Turkey to meet in Baku in early September

Armenia to purchase new missile system from Russia?

FM of Bosnia and Herzegovina: Karabakh conflict should be settled in favour of people living there

North Korea releases video footage from last missile launch

Dollar, euro are down in Armenia

Lavrov: Germany provided not a single fact of Russia's US electon campaign meddling

Armenia President holds security council meeting (PHOTOS)

Russia State Duma: Probability of US attack on North Korea is not high

Historian: Karabakh cannot be part of modern-day Azerbaijan

Yerevan hostage-taker, victim entered billiard bar at early Tuesday morning

Qatar hails Russia's stance on settling Persian Gulf crisis

Yerevan hostage-taker was convicted on murder charges in US

British PM urges China to put more pressure on North Korea

China MFA: Settling North Korean tensions depends on US, Seoul, and Pyongyang

Armenian businessman killed in Russia

Turkey ambassador: Final decision not taken yet on joining EAEU customs area

Iraq, Jordan to reopen Trebil border crossing

Turkey president’s Azerbaijan visit postponed

Trump's son agrees to private interview with Senate Judiciary Committee

Post-fire high temperature maintained at Yerevan chemical plant

Consul General of Russia: Normalization of Russia-US relations not expected

Yerevan hostage-taking incident: Victim being treated at hospital intensive care unit

UN Security Council condemns North Korea’s latest missile launch

Shooting at densely Armenian-populated Istanbul district

Texas floods death toll rises to 30

Newspaper: Armenia parliament delegation to head for Azerbaijan

15 Turkish security officials indicted for attacking protesters during Erdogan visit to US

Tragic road accident in Yerevan, 1 dead and injured (PHOTOS)

Man that took hostage in Yerevan billiard hall demanded to have 5 people and attorney come in

Armenian community of Houston heavily impacted by Hurricane Harvey

London’s Euston station evacuated after small explosion caused by e-cigarette

Tragic road accident in Armenia’s Tavush, 2 dead

UN Secretary General calls condition for settlement of Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Health Ministry spokeswoman: Man who took hostage in Yerevan dies

Kim Jong-un fathers third child