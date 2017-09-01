News
Trump pledges $1mn of personal money to Hurricane Harvey relief
09:11, 01.09.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Society

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said on Thursday that US President Donald Trump will pledge $1 million of his own money to relief efforts for Hurricane Harvey, reported Reuters news agency. 

“I am happy to tell you that (Trump) would like to join in the efforts that a lot of the people that we have seen across this country do and he’s pledging $1 million of personal money to the fund,” Sanders told reporters at a White House briefing.

According to latest reports, 38 people have died as a result of Hurricane Harvey that hit the US state of Texas.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
