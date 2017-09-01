News
Friday
September 01
News
Friday
September 01
Georgia freight forwarder: Armenia’s North-South highway can compete with Azerbaijan and Turkey
09:39, 01.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey, Iran
Theme: Economics

The North-South highway of Armenia can to some extent compete with the current transit routes for Iranian freight forwarders.

Gia Tsipuria, Secretary General of the Georgian International Road Carriers Association (GIRCA), told the aforesaid to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

He noted that even though this Armenian highway project may perhaps lose a little in terms of distance, it will gain from the simplicity of procedures. In Tsipuria’s words, Iran has unsettled matters with a large number of neighboring countries when it comes to truck traffic quota; but it does not have such problems with Armenia. 

The GIRCA official added that although the route via Azerbaijan and Turkey—through Iğdır and Kars towns—is shorter, border inspection there takes quite a long time. Gia Tsipuria noted that border procedures in Armenia, however, are more beneficial.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
