Newspaper: US, Russia compete as to who is more concerned about Armenia sovereignty

YEREVAN. – US Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills made a statement several days ago, according to Haykakan Zhamanak (Armenian Times) newspaper. He said their objective was to be convinced that Armenia can make its sovereign decisions.

“Russia also shows special attention to Armenia’s sovereignty [; this is shown by the most recent statements by President Putin].

“In fact, the US and the RF [Russian Federation] are in serious competition as to who is more concerned about the maintenance of Armenia’s sovereignty.

“But in fact, Armenia’s membership in the EAEU [Eurasian Economic Union] is again an obstacle for the West, and it is again proposed to make a choice between these two political-economic models.

“[But] in reality, this is not about a selection of political and economic models, but of politico-military,” wrote Haykakan Zhamanak.