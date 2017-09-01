News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 01
USD
478.44
EUR
568.15
RUB
8.19
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.44
EUR
568.15
RUB
8.19
Show news feed
Newspaper: US, Russia compete as to who is more concerned about Armenia sovereignty
11:01, 01.09.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – US Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills made a statement several days ago, according to Haykakan Zhamanak (Armenian Times) newspaper. He said their objective was to be convinced that Armenia can make its sovereign decisions.

“Russia also shows special attention to Armenia’s sovereignty [; this is shown by the most recent statements by President Putin].

“In fact, the US and the RF [Russian Federation] are in serious competition as to who is more concerned about the maintenance of Armenia’s sovereignty.

“But in fact, Armenia’s membership in the EAEU [Eurasian Economic Union] is again an obstacle for the West, and it is again proposed to make a choice between these two political-economic models.

“[But] in reality, this is not about a selection of political and economic models, but of politico-military,” wrote Haykakan Zhamanak.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
George C. Marshall Center alumni discuss Armenia security challenges
Leaders from the country’s military, ministries, institutions, and agencies also were in attendance…
 U.S. State Department provides grant to project aimed at shaping future of Armenia agriculture
This year, the Department received 1,014 submissions from 125 countries and was able to fund 68 of the projects, including one from Armenia…
 Pasadena delegation to visit Armenia
This will be the second such Pasadena City delegation to visit the Republic of Armenia…
 US embassy issues statement for Russian citizens applying for visa in Yerevan
“Following the Russian Government’s decision to reduce staffing at the U.S. Mission in Russia...
 Ambassador says US is ready to issue visas to Russia citizens, at Armenia and Georgia embassies
Issuing US visas to citizens of other countries is an ordinary working process…
 Ambassador Mills: US ready to continue assisting in Armenia government initiatives to improve business climate
Prime Minister Karapetyan received the US diplomat…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news