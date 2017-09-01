Armenia President: From that moment, whole country begins to live at new, unique rhythm, pace

YEREVAN. – President Serzh Sargsyan of Armenia on Friday issued a congratulatory message on Knowledge and Schooling Day, press office of the President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“Dear Teachers, Professors and Parents,

“Dear Schoolchildren and Students,

“I congratulate you on the occasion of Knowledge Day.

“September 1 marks the start of the academic year. From that moment, the whole country begins to live at a new, unique rhythm and pace. This day is especially exciting for those who take their first pace to school and discover the new and fascinating world of knowledge.

“Today every family and the whole society are undoubtedly well aware of the importance of knowledge. Yet, I feel it important to highlight the need for holding a serious public debate about the reform of the educational system in Armenia, since times and requirements are constantly changing, and we must always be up-to-date.

“Indeed, our pupils’ and students’ achievements in the international arena are inspiring and suggest that we are on the right path, but it is more important for us to raise the overall level of education.

“We need such school and university graduates as may be competitive and find their place in life and service. I wish all of us could get new knowledge and become stronger because ‘knowledge is power,’” reads the congratulatory message by the Armenian President.