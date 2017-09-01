News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 01
USD
478.44
EUR
568.15
RUB
8.19
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.44
EUR
568.15
RUB
8.19
Show news feed
Armenia PM: We are ready to move forward in partnership with Microsoft
12:30, 01.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

YEREVAN. – Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan of Armenia on Friday received a delegation from Microsoft Corporation, led by general manager Ronald Binkofski of Microsoft Kazakhstan & Multi Country CIS.

Karapetyan noted that the development of digital strategy is on the agenda of the Armenian government, the latter’s press office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. In the PM’s words, Digital Armenia Foundation was established to implement the respective programs and the government stands ready to move forward in this regard, in partnership with Microsoft.

Binkofski, for his part, stressed Microsoft’s willingness to assist Armenia in implementing a digital agenda. As per the Microsoft official, they have a rich respective track-record and necessary capacity, which they can put to use in order to bring Armenia’s digital agenda to fruition.

Several other matters of bilateral cooperation also were discussed during the talk.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Apple confirms iPhone 8 will be unveiled on September 12
The invitation, titled "let's meet at our place", appears to confirm reports about the company's annual iPhone launch…
 UK cybersecurity firm to open office in Armenia
VST Enterprises’ CEO, Louis-James Davis, led the launch of the new regional offices after examining challenges within each market…
 Former CIA agent wants to buy Twitter to kick Trump off
There’s a real danger that Trump’s tweets could actually start a nuclear war…
PicsArt Launches iMessage App for Stickers
Over 2 Million Free-To-Use Stickers Are Now Available For...
 China supercomputer makes 100 diagnoses in 5 seconds
The precision imposed by this system of diagnosis is 20% higher than with “standard” method of diagnosis…
 Armenia hosts first summer school on theoretical physics (PHOTO)
FAR/ANSEF-ICTP summer school funded by Armenian researchers from in the United States will last until August 26...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news