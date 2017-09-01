Armenia PM: We are ready to move forward in partnership with Microsoft

YEREVAN. – Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan of Armenia on Friday received a delegation from Microsoft Corporation, led by general manager Ronald Binkofski of Microsoft Kazakhstan & Multi Country CIS.

Karapetyan noted that the development of digital strategy is on the agenda of the Armenian government, the latter’s press office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. In the PM’s words, Digital Armenia Foundation was established to implement the respective programs and the government stands ready to move forward in this regard, in partnership with Microsoft.

Binkofski, for his part, stressed Microsoft’s willingness to assist Armenia in implementing a digital agenda. As per the Microsoft official, they have a rich respective track-record and necessary capacity, which they can put to use in order to bring Armenia’s digital agenda to fruition.

Several other matters of bilateral cooperation also were discussed during the talk.