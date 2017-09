YEREVAN. – The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia on Friday received a report from Police, at 10:26am.

Accordingly, there was a bomb in the Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies, in capital city Yerevan.

A firefighting squad, an emergency response team, a special rescue squad, and a bomb squad were dispatched to the scene.

According to shamshyan.com, workers in the building are being evacuated.