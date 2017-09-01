News
Friday
September 01
Bomb searched for inside Armenia ministry, with detection dogs
13:04, 01.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – There is an emergency situation Friday at the Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies of Armenia.

A bomb is searched for inside the ministry building, the Armenian News-NEWS.am reporter informed from the scene.

A firefighting squad, an emergency response team, a special rescue squad, and a bomb squad were dispatched.

They are looking for a bomb with the help of detection dogs, whereas the ministry workers have been evacuated from the building.

An ambulance is on duty outside the ministry building. 

As reported earlier, the Ministry of Emergency Situations on Friday received a report from Police, at 10:26am. Accordingly, there was a bomb inside the Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies, in capital city Yerevan.

