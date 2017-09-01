News
No bomb found inside Armenia ministry building
13:18, 01.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – No explosive device was found inside the Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies of Armenia.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) informed about the aforementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

As reported earlier, the MES on Friday received a report from Police, at 10:26am. Accordingly, there was a bomb inside the Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies, in capital city Yerevan.

A firefighting squad, an emergency response team, a special rescue squad, and a bomb squad were dispatched to the scene.

Prior to their arrival, however, people inside the ministry building were evacuated.

But no explosive device was found at the ministry.

