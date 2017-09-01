News
Young woman found dead in Yerevan water canal
15:09, 01.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – Operative Management Center of the Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations received a call on Friday.

It was informed that the dead body of a young woman was detected inside a water canal running along a street in capital city Yerevan, and rescuers were needed to remove the body.

According to shamshyan.com, considering the circumstances of this incident, deputy prosecutor of the Malatia-Sebastia district also arrived at the scene. 

Rescuers are using special cables to bring the girl’s body out of the water canal.

The police and investigators are working towards finding out the identity of this young woman.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
