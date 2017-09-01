FM: Armenia will continue efforts to pacifically resolve Karabakh conflict

YEREVAN. – On the occasion of the start of the new academic year, Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian of Armenia on Friday delivered a lecture at the Faculty of International Relations of Yerevan State University.
First, Nalbandian congratulated those in attendance on the beginning of the new scholastic year and wished them a productive academic year, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
In his lecture and when responding to questions, he presented Armenia’s outlook on several key regional and international issues and their resolutions.
Also, the Armenian FM reflected on the process toward resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. In this connection, he stressed that Armenia will continue the joint efforts with the co-chair countries (Russia, US, and France) of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group, and aimed at achieving a solely pacific settlement to this conflict.