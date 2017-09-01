Tourist injured in Egypt attack to be transported back to Armenia

YEREVAN. – The Armenian woman, who was injured in the July 14 attack in Hurghada, Egypt, will be transferred to Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.

The aforementioned is noted in a statement by the Ministry of Health of Armenia.

According to this statement, Health Minister Levon Altunyan asked Armenia’s Ambassador to Egypt, Armen Melkonian, about the health condition of the said Armenian tourist.

The ambassador informed that she is recovering, and that Egyptian specialists already consider it possible that the woman be transferred to Armenia in the coming days.

Altunyan instructed the heads of relevant departments of the ministry to set up a council of medical specialists, once the patient get back to Armenia, to assess her health condition and report on the course of her further treatment.

On August 3, Professor Artak Hovhannisyan was sent to the Egyptian capital city of Cairo, at the initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, to get familiarized with this injured woman’s condition and render medical assistance to her, if needed.

And on August 9, this patient’s condition approved, and she was transferred from the intensive care unit to a ward in a Cairo hospital.

As reported earlier, one of the two Armenian citizens, who were taken to a hospital in Cairo after being attacked on the beach of a hotel in Hurghada, was discharged from the hospital, whereas the other remains there and is still recovering.

On July 14, 28-year-old Abdel-Rahman Shaaban attacked tourists with a knife on the beach of a hotel in Hurghada. As a result, two German tourists were killed and four others—Armenian, Czech, and Russian citizens—were injured.