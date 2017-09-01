Babloyan: Iraq is closest Arab country to Armenia

YEREVAN. – President Ara Babloyan of the Republic of Armenia National Assembly (RA NA) on Friday received the members of an Iraqi delegation, led by the Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Abdul Razzaq Al-Issa.

First, Babloyan expressed the hope that the visit of the delegation will promote the deepening of developing Armenian-Iraqi relations, the NA informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, the RA NA Speaker highlighted the development of the relations with the Arab world and the rapprochement with Iraq in all domains.

Ara Babloyan stressed the importance of the development of parliamentary cooperation and the strengthening of relations between parliamentary friendship groups.

“In geographical aspect, Iraq is the closest Arab country to Armenia, and the Armenian businessmen’s interest is great in the development of trade and economic relations with Iraq,” the RA NA Speaker noted. “We are ready to discuss investment programs concerning various domains and create mutually favorable conditions for the businessmen of the two countries.”

In addition, Ara Babloyan noted that he is ready to support any initiative aimed at Armenian-Iraqi cooperation, and sent his wishes to the parliament and people of Iraq.

Al-Issa, for his part, presented the restoration process of Iraq and his country’s commonalities and differences with Armenia’s higher educational institutions. Also, the minister shared his impressions from Armenia with the RA NA Speaker, expressing the hope that Iraqi students will have an opportunity and wish for receiving higher education in Armenia.

In addition, the Iraqi minister highlighted the role of parliamentary cooperation and expressed the hope that the committees on education and science of the parliaments of the two countries will cooperate.

At the end of the talk, Ara Babloyan stated that it is desirable that all peoples of the world live in peace. Also, he said RA National Assembly is ready to finance three Iraqi students’ stay in Armenia. And in response, the Iraqi minister of higher education and scientific research promised to grant scholarship to five Armenian students.