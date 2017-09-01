Armenia first deputy defense minister visits Karabakh Defense Army

STEPANAKERT.- First deputy defense minister of Armenia Artak Zakaryan paid working visit to Karabakh Defense Army on August 29-31.

The visit took place within the program of military cooperation and coordination of actions between Armenia and Artsakh, the press service Karabakh Defence Ministry rewported.

After the meeting with Karabakh President Bako Sahakyan, Artak Zakaryan visited military units in all directions of the line of contact, met with commanders and personnel, discussed issues concerning challenges that the two Armenian states are facing.