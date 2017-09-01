News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
September 02
USD
478.45
EUR
570.65
RUB
8.25
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
September 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.45
EUR
570.65
RUB
8.25
Show news feed
First-grader attends classroom named after his father, Armenian serviceman, killed by Azerbaijanis
22:29, 01.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


Son of Hayk Tevoyan, Armenian serviceman killed in ceasefire violation by Azerbaijan in 2015, today went to first grade accompanied by mother and fellow-servicemen of his father.

Aram attended the classroom named after his father, Hayk Tevoyan, who has been posthumously awarded the Medal for Military Service, and in recognition of his bravery and personal courage shown during the defense of Armenia’s borders. 

Hayk Tevoyan, 40, was a resident of Norashen village of Ararat Region and has been working as a contract soldier for five years. He was killed on 3 September 2015 as a result of shots fired by Azerbaijan. The soldier left behind five children, 3 of whom are minors.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh soldier awarded posthumously
Bako Sahakyan signed a decree to award posthumously Hayk Khachatryan with the "For Service in Battle" medal…
 Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire about 160 times within one week
The Artsakh defense army, however, continued being in command of the operational and tactical situation…
Azerbaijan fires 3,300 shots last week
The vanguard units of the NKR Defense Army refrained from acting...
 Hero of April war would have turned 21 today (PHOTO)
Adam Sahakyan was serving in the border battalion on April 1 when the Azerbaijani side launched a massive attack...
 ANC: Drone scandal proves that Israel is involved in hostile actions against Karabakh
According to him, if Israel indeed wants to have good-neighborly relations with Armenia, it should find the criminals by all means...
 Karabakh President bestows posthumous award upon soldier
In recognition of his bravery during the defense of the Artsakh state border…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news