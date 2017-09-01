First-grader attends classroom named after his father, Armenian serviceman, killed by Azerbaijanis

Son of Hayk Tevoyan, Armenian serviceman killed in ceasefire violation by Azerbaijan in 2015, today went to first grade accompanied by mother and fellow-servicemen of his father.

Aram attended the classroom named after his father, Hayk Tevoyan, who has been posthumously awarded the Medal for Military Service, and in recognition of his bravery and personal courage shown during the defense of Armenia’s borders.

Hayk Tevoyan, 40, was a resident of Norashen village of Ararat Region and has been working as a contract soldier for five years. He was killed on 3 September 2015 as a result of shots fired by Azerbaijan. The soldier left behind five children, 3 of whom are minors.