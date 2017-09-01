McCain: Trump is poorly informed and impulsive

US Senator John McCain said that Congress must govern with Donald Trump who has no experience of public office, is often poorly informed and can be impulsive in his speech and conduct, The Washington Post reported.

“We have to respect each other or at least respect the fact that we need each other.

That has never been truer than today, when Congress must govern with a president who has no experience of public office, is often poorly informed and can be impulsive in his speech and conduct.

Wemust respect his authority and constitutional responsibilities. We must, where we can, cooperate with him. But we are not his subordinates. We don’t answer to him. We answer to the American people. We must be diligent in discharging our responsibility to serve as a check on his power. And we should value our identity as members of Congress more than our partisan affiliation,” McCain said.