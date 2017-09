Karabakh President Bako Sahakyan and Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan on Friday visited a new wine factory in the Askeran region and got acquainted to its activities.

President Sahakyan considered important the founding and operation of such productions from the viewpoint of stimulating agriculture and processing industry as well as opening new working places, President’s press service reported.

The Presidents were accompanied by the prime-minister Arayik Haroutyunyan, other officials.