Armenia and Karabakh presidents attend premiere of “Sasuntsi David” opera in Shoushi

Stepanakert.- Karabakh President Bako Sahakyan and his Armenian counterpart Serzh Sargsyan on Friday attended Haro Stepanyan’s “Sasuntsi David” opera premiered in the territory of the former Real School of Shoushi, President’s press service reported.
Karabakh second President Arkady Ghoukasyan, Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, National Assembly chairman Ashot Ghoulyan, premier Arayik Haroutyunyan, high ranking officials from Artsakh and Armenia, Diaspora representatives and foreign guests were present at the event.