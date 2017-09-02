White House: All options to resolve N. Korea matter are on table

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders stated that the US takes North Korea extremely seriously, and that all options to resolve this matter are on the table, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.
“We take North Korea extremely seriously and all options are on the table,” Sanders on Friday told reporters at a White House briefing.
North Korea on Tuesday launched another ballistic missile, which flew over Japan and fell into the sea, 1,180 km from the Japanese island of Hokkaido.
The UN Security Council convened a special session in this regard.